Overwatch Deathmatch Mode Revealed

Both of the new modes are joining the Public Test Realm later today, August 10, and will be almost identical to the Deathmatch modes you may have experienced in other first-person shooters.

In “Team Deathmatch” mode, players will play 6v6 with the winning team reaching 30 kills first. By default, Deathmatch will be for eight players, any hero can be selected, and the score limit is 20 kills. In a neat twist, Mercy’s resurrection ultimate will actually take away kills from the other team’s kill count. If you are prone to falling off the map then you will end up costing your team a point each time you do this. You aren’t playing to push a payload, you’re looking to grab as many kills as you can, as fast as you can.

Kaplan also explained some of the maps have been modified to accommodate the two game modes, and a new map was made exclusively for Deathmatch.

“Chateau Guillard is located near Annecy in southeastern France”. For hundreds of years, it was the estate of the influential Guillard family, until it gradually fell into disrepair after the family’s power waned in the decades after the Revolution. It’s a fitting (?) place to host a deathmatch, because it used to be Widowmaker’s home before her husband kicked the bucket.