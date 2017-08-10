Palace sign United defender Fosu-Mensah on loan

The post Fosu-Mensah joins Crystal Palace on loan appeared first on Vanguard News.

The right-back has been a virtual ever-present in the Eagles side in the Premier League, missing just 11 games in the past four years, playing every single match last time out.

Palace boss Frank de Boer was also delighted to bring Fosu-Mensah to Selhurst Park. I must now repay that back by putting in some good performances for the club.

Fosu-Mensah made his United debut in February 2016 and has gone on to make 21 appearances across all competitions.

De Boer said: “Timothy is a player who has great pace and incredible physical ability”.

As they also confirmed the news, United insisted Fosu-Mensah was “highly regarded” at Old Trafford and wished him well for the upcoming season.

In total so far, Tim has tallied 21 Reds appearances across all competitions and operated most commonly at right-back, but the talented Netherlands global has displayed his versatility by also performing admirably at centre-back and in central midfield.

But reports in the Sun this morning have suggested that the 27-year-old, who has only played a game-and-a-half in pre-season, has rejected a new four-year deal with the club.

Palace begin their season at home to newly-promoted Huddersfield on Saturday with de Boer pleased to have landed another new recruit.