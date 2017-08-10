Palm Oil Spill Forces Beach Closures in Hong Kong

Cleanup crews had collected more than 50 metric tons of the stuff by Monday, and filled 110 garbage bags with it on just one beach on Lamma Island, the government said.

Hong Kong may seek compensation from the company involved in last Thursday’s shipping collision, which caused tonnes of palm oil to spill into the ocean and wash up on beaches across the city.

The spill comes at the height of summer, when visitors, campers and holiday makers throng to beaches and outlying islands, especially at weekends.

Conservation group Sea Shepherd said there had not been a spill on this scale in Hong Kong, as the clumps kept spreading.

Hong Kong has sweltered in temperatures of around 33 degrees Celsius for over a week, with little relief seen over the next few days, a factor some environmentalists said could exacerbate the problem as it would oxidize the palm oil.

Apart from beaches which have been shut, the rest of Hong Kong’s verdant shoreline is likely to have been impacted with the feeding capabilities of many sea creatures such as barnacles, crabs and shells affected, Lee said.

The possibility of algae bloom formed by decaying palm oil, which would compete with fish for oxygen, would be a huge threat.

“Fish are having a feeding frenzy on the palm oil”.

Photographs showed styrofoam-like clumps lining the shores, while the waters at a fishing village popular with tourists were seen covered in oil and rubbish. Reportedly, nearly 100 tonnes of congealed oil has been scooped up so far.

The Environmental Protection Department said it would continue collecting samples from beaches and recommend phased re-opening once the water quality is confirmed safe.

8, the government had closed more than a dozen beaches until further notice.

