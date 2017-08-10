Parsing Tough Rhetoric On North Korea 15:00 Download

“It is all rendered harder for them when he goes off and pops the way he did at the golf course the other day about fire and fury“, Kirby said.

But Rubio says a strike against North Korea is the last option he would want to see the U.S. take, instead he’s hoping for a diplomatic solution.

“North Korea poses a serious threat to the US and all options should be on the table to protect the American people”. “Instead, the United States must face down this threat by leading with a firm, thoughtful strategy that unifies the worldwide community and engages China against North Korea’s unacceptable aggression”.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson made his way back from a trip to Southeast Asia, where he visited Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines speaking, in part, about the importance of regional leaders to maintain pressure on Pyonyang to drop its nuclear weapons program.

Rubio also had a warning for North Korea.

According to Action News Jax, during a speech in Jacksonville on Wednesday, U.S. Sen.

“I think his national security team has done a commendable job trying to put together a multilateral, international, interagency approach to solving this problem”, Kirby said.

While Obama repeatedly proved himself to be steady and thoughtful in order to avoid making any rash decisions, Trump is the exact opposite – lashing out and threatening nuclear war without even looping in his closest advisers.

Katherine Moon, the Edith Stix Wasserman professor of Asian studies and a professor of political science at Wellesley College.