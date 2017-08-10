Patel thanks Sharad Yadav for support

He also slammed Narendra Modi led union Government and said that it has imposed a situation of 75 per cent emergency in the country.

There have also been reports of a widening rift between Yadav and Nitish, with the former backing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress.

Even though the JD (U) is in alliance with the BJP in Bihar, its lone MLA in Gujarat Assembly Chhotubhai Vasava voted for Congress candidate Ahmed Patel.

State president of JD (U) Bashishtha Narain Singh said that visit of Mr Yadav to Bihar had nothing to do with the party and it was purely his personal programme. The Congress’ Ahmed Patel won after a late night drama on Tuesday thanks to the Election Commission of India invalidating two votes.

Hundreds of his supporters, including some JD-U leaders, welcomed Yadav as he came out of the airport, shouting slogans in his support. Not a single JD-U legislator was present. However, ANI quoted JD (U) leader K C Tyagi as saying “our MLA has voted for BJP”.

“The party president (Nitish Kumar) has taken a serious note of the issue and has relieved you of your responsibility from the post of general secretary”, Tyagi said in his letter to Srivastav, considered a close confidante of senior party leader Sharad Yadav. There is also speculation that Mr Yadav was looking at joining the RJD to redeem his secular image, which he considers to be dented by his party’s switching sides to the NDA in Bihar. “So, where is the question of the party at all?”, he said.

After the surprise break-up, Nitish Kumar next morning aligned again with the BJP and formed a new coalition government in the state with the BJP support.

On the other hand, sacked leader Arun Shrivastav said that party belongs to Sharad Yadav and if Nitish Kumar wants to float separate party, he can do so. They had split in 1997 after Lalu Yadav was charged in the fodder scam.