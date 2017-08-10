PDP: Convention’ll Signal Our Return In 2019 – Gov Okowa

According to The Nation, the PDP appointed Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers) and Ibrahim Dankwabo (Gombe) as chairman and deputy chairman of a reconciliation committee set up to woo the high profile politicians back to its fold.

Makarfi disclosed this in Abuja while inaugurating a 37-member State Caretaker Committee for Anambra state led by Professor Alphonsus Nwosu as Chairman and Josephine Anenih as Secretary.

In a related development, the PDP national chairman, Ahmed Makarfi, has warned that the party would no longer condone any act of indiscipline from members.

The chairman expressed confidence that members of the committee were committed and would do their best to deliver.

Meanwhile, the Disciplinary Committee of the PDP was sworn-in yesterday and to urged to commence work.

Members of the committee present at the swearing-in ceremony included the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Austin Opara; ex-Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Onyeama Ugochukwu; erstwhile PDP National Woman Leader, Hajia Inna Ciroma and former military administrator, Colonel Bala Mohammed Mande (retd).

“It is only a party like the PDP that could have gone through the challenges it went through and still survive”.

“I must appreciate them for what they have done before today”.

Mr. Adeyeye recalled that the party had on July 27 dissolved all the parallel PDP executives in Anambra.

He said the committee issued him a query but rather than respond to the issue, Emeakayi disparaged the national leadership. And today, we decided on this matter, in accordance with the provisions of our constitution.

“We believe in the cardinals of PDP, the constitution of PDP that says that every man is equal and every man has equal opportunity and most importantly that whatever your aspiration may be, you do not require a godfather or godmother to accomplish that”.

He added that the case of Emeakayi had also been referred to the National Disciplinary Committee for further disciplinary action.

Ahead of the November governorship election in Anambra state, Sen.

Interesting post? Please share!