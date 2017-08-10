Peepli Live Actor Sitaram Panchal Passes Away

The actor had complained of breathlessness this morning and was rushed to the hospital. He had breathing difficulties.

Bandit Queen, Slumdog Millionaire, Peepli [Live], The Legend of Bhagat Singh, The Warrior, Jolly LLB 2, Paan Singh Tomar, Raagdesh, Haryana-based film Ischool and yet-to-be released Rebellious Flower among others. Sitaram Panchal was 54 years old.

Panchal had a three-year long battle with cancer, and film fraternity came forward to help the actor financially in his hard time.

Sitaram Panchal was a graduate from the National School of Drama. “He was not keeping well for a long time”. In his last Facebook post on July 20, the actor thanked his friends and film fraternity for their concerns. Panchal’s wife Uma said that he was bedridden for the past ten months. His son Rishabh had even shared a picture of the actor on his Facebook account.

After fighting with cancer for nearly one year the late actor had posted about his deteriorating health condition on Facebook seeking monetary help. Before his death, his wife Uma Panchal had told Mumbai Mirror that “He stopped eating completely previous year as his stomach would hurt all the time”.

A few Bollywood personalities had come forward and provided financial support for Sitaram Panchal’s treatment.

Sitaram Panchal’s health issues came to the limelight when the actor chose to ask for help on social media and shocked everyone.