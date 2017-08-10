Pentagon chief issues stark warning to North Korea

“Obviously we are looking at the increased tensions between the USA and North Korea“, said Brad Bechtel, managing director FX at Jefferies in NY.

Mr Mattis issued a statement as he travelled to the West Coast. “The sell-off caused by geopolitical tensions on North Korea will likely be short-lived as long as both Trump and Kim Jong Un keep making feints against each other and neither takes military action”, said Tomoaki Fujii, head of the investment research division at Akatsuki Securities Inc in Tokyo.

US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis.

Growing tension between the USA and North Korea boosted the Swiss franc, the Japanese yen, gold and government bonds as investors sought out traditional safe havens at a time of geopolitical uncertainty.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump threatened to unleash “fire and fury” if the communist nation continues to threaten his country. The comments follow reports that the North has mastered a technology needed to strike the United States with a nuclear missile.

Pyongyang this morning mocked the USA president as “bereft of reason” who would only respond to force, raising the stakes with a plan to send a salvo of missiles towards the U.S. territory of Guam.

Mattis urged the defiant regime to stop isolating itself and “stand down” its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

Regional stocks remained lower throughout the session after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made an explicit threat to strike a USA military base in Guam (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/north-korea-threatens-missile-strike-on-us-base-on-guam-2017-08-08).

In early morning tweets from New Jersey where he is on holiday, the president said the United States nuclear stockpile was “more powerful than ever before”.

“My first order as President was to renovate and modernize our nuclear arsenal”. South Korean shares, which have been among the strongest performers in the world so far this year, fell 1 percent, while the won lost around 0.6 percent to 1,134.70 to the dollar.

Mattis backed up that tweet, saying the president’s first orders to him upon taking office centered on maintaining the readiness of the United States ballistic missile defense and nuclear deterrent forces.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson assured the public Wednesday morning that there was “no imminent threat” and that Americans “should sleep well at night”.

“Nothing that I have seen and nothing that I know of would indicate that the situation has dramatically changed in the last 24 hours”, Tillerson told reporters.

“We’ve seen this play before, and it usually plays out where it just goes back to the status quo”, Jacobsen said. We were a superpower. “Nobody in the world, especially not North Korea, comes close to challenging our military capabilities”.