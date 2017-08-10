Performer Arrested for Dabbing at a Music Festival in Saudi Arabia

But dabbing has landed a Saudi singer in jail.

Abdallah Al Shahani performed the dance move at a music festival in the city of Taif, in the south west of the country last weekend.

While it’s unclear if the TV personality is still being detained, his government said unequivocally that dabbing is “contrary to the national strategy to combat drugs” and he showed disregard for the National Committee for Drug Control’s decision to ban the dance.

The famous dab move was created by U.S. rapper Skippa da Flippa in 2014, and is imitated by other artists, celebrities and politicians around the world.

In a poster published by the Commission, dabbing is referred to as “the inhalation of the vapours of hashish or marijuana”.

“This move has an obvious negative influence on people”.

After a video of Al Shahani performing the dance move began circulating, the performer apologized on social media, saying that he had performed it “unintentionally and spontaneously”. Please accept my apologies.

Mr Al Shahani’s move has divided social media.

Back in 2015, dabbing become a popular phenomenon after tons of public figures did the dance move at parties, sports games, concerts and even in music videos.

Following the criticisms Saqer also tweeted an apology for the move showing his “full support” for the country’s war on drugs.

Secretary General of the committee, Abdul Ella Al Sharif, reportedly instructed local police to “apply the law against” the celebrity the same way they would any other Saudi citizen who “incites or advocate for abuse of drugs”.

The move could warrant a prison sentence, a fine or both.