Next to him was the golden boy from San Diego, slightly taller at the time, holding his trophy as the runner-up.

Els said he has always admired Mickelson’s will to compete and win. It came at the 2014 PGA Championship. They’ll share one more big moment when the 99th PGA Championship tees off at Quail Hollow on Thursday – both men will be playing in their 100th career major.

Els had already won one major – the 1994 U.S. Open – by the time Woods burst onto the scene and blew away the field by 12 shots at the 1997 Masters, a performance that jolted the South African’s confidence. He had won a U.S. Open before Woods debuted and won another in Tiger’s rookie year. Els said with a laugh. It just sounded the other way because of his thick Virginia accent.

Tiger Woods’s decade-long grip on golf curtailed the ambitions of numerous top players in his generation, but Phil Mickelson and Ernie Els have more reason than most to feel aggrieved. Mickelson holed an 18-foot birdie putt on the final hole.

With his brother Dirk on the bag, Els went on to miss the cut by two shots, but he knew after that week that he would get to play in many more majors. He never won a green jacket.

For the impressive feat, the PGA of America honored Mickelson and Els on Tuesday. It puts a veteran in the company of 100-plus major golfers such as Jack Nicklaus (who played in a record 164).

All of them are in the World Golf Hall of Fame, Els and Mickelson included.

“Do you see how grumpy Phil looks there?” “I was ready to win quite a few, if you know what I mean”. We had a great time. “It was my first time ever to the United States”. I think his fighting spirit speaks for itself.

Jesper Thuen, responsible for sponsorship at ECCO Golf, added: “To have played in 100 major championships is a remarkable achievement. It doesn’t seem that long ago from those days”.

“Look at their golf swings, they’re quite loose and long and languid”, McIlroy said. Amanda Mickelson is headed to Brown.

“I think his fighting spirit speaks for itself”, Els said.

“I could have had a couple more, definitely, without him around”, Els said. But it’s a hell of a thrill.

How different could it have been with Woods?

Surely, players of their enormous talents would mop up against any other generation, but both competed in the middle of the Tiger Era.

Mickelson credits his longevity to an increased emphasis on flexibility; Els says his primary focus nowadays is on avoiding injury.

“Had Tiger not come around, I don’t feel I would have pushed myself to achieve what I ended up achieving, because he forced everybody to get the best out of themselves”, said the 47-year-old Californian.

Phil attributed a large portion of that to the influence Tiger had in making fitness an essential part of the game. Little did he know that was the start of three decades of U.S. Open torture. He expected to win more. And then when Tiger came in ’97, and him winning the Masters in the way he did, you know, that kind of threw me off a little bit. Every time I play in one, I remember back when I was a kid, competing in my yard against the greats, trying to beat them for major titles. Personally, I could have obviously won a couple more. He absolutely changed the game. We get to play golf, what most people do on vacation, as our job, and it’s greatest job in the world. Obviously Phil, took him awhile, but when he did get it off his back, he won multiple times, ” Els said.

Defending champions at the PGA host a dinner and provide a gift for all the past champions.

“Probably beats my little Yeti cooler that I gave previous year”.