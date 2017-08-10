Philippine Central Bank Keeps Rates On Hold

Apprehension over the projected path of commodities prices showed clearly in the decision of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Thursday, when the Monetary Board (MB) kept the key policy rate unchanged at 3 percent but scaled up the forecast inflation this year and next. Price pressures in 2019 were to moderate to only 3.1 percent under the forecast scenario.

To make the transmission policy faster, it moved to an interest rate corridor framework in June 2016 and set the main rate to 3.0 percent.

The BSP’s overnight borrowing or reverse repurchase (RRP) rate is 3 percent, the overnight lending or repurchase (RP) rate is 3.5 percent and the rate of its special deposit account (SDA) is 2.5 percent.

A former deputy governor, Espenilla, 58, began his term as chief last month, inheriting an economy that’s threatening to overheat and a currency under pressure.

The central bank slightly raised its inflation forecasts for this year and next to 3.2 percent for both, from 3.1 percent and 3.0 percent previously, due to higher petroleum prices and increased liquidity amid an expanding economy. “Inflation expectations also were to remain firmly anchored close to the midpoint of the government’s 2 percent-to-4 percent target over the policy horizon”, Espenilla said in a statement.

Just a few months ago, some economists had predicted as many as two 25-basis-point rate increases this year, with the first one at Thursday’s meeting. Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo signaled last week that policy makers may resume lowering interest rates as inflation pressures ease.

Looking ahead, geopolitical tensions and lingering policy uncertainty in advanced economies could dampen the outlook for the Philippine economy.

“That uncertainty may create the potential for a lower growth level than now factored in our growth projections”, Espenilla said.

Policymakers observed that the outlook for domestic economic activity continues to be firm, supported by buoyant consumer and business sentiment and ample liquidity. Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia expects the Philippine economy to grow faster than the 6.4% seen in the first quarter.

“The Monetary Board also recognizes that the balance of risks to the inflation outlook continues to be on the upside”.