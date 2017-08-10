Philippines beat China at FIBA Asia Cup

Qatar looked like arguably the best team in the “Group of Death”, which is saying something given the talent that helped create the nickname. However, both teams were able to prevail and earn the upset victories.

Just when China thought it had the Philippines where it wanted, after a ferocious comeback to take an 87-84 edge heading into the final minute, Gilas Pilipinas stood its ground and fought back to shake off the mighty Goliaths of Asia. “The important game is against Iraq”, said Gilas coach Chot Reyes in an interview by www.sports5.com. However, a furious rally by China erased the deficit and took the lead in the middle of the final quarter.

The 6-foot-7 naturalized American point guard Kevin Galloway of Homenetmen Beirut Basketball Club in Lebanese Basketball League led Iraq to victory with his 16 points and eight rebounds against Qatar.

All 12 of Iran’s players scored at least two points, with five reaching double figures, as they made a storming start, leading 29-8 after the first quarter and 50-22 at the half.

Scores and results of Gilas Pilipinas vs Iraq will be posted here. He hit a three-point shot to tie the game before making a fadeaway jumper to give Gilas Pilipinas the 89-87 lead.

“If Gilas can bring the same intensity they showed against China, then Iraq is not a problem, especially with the way (Terrence) Romeo broke China’ s defense because of his outside shooting and dribbling skills. This time, we are no longer star-struck by teams like China because we have already played against them in various occasions”, multi-titled basketball coach of the University of Cebu Webmasters Raul Alcoseba told SunStar-Cebu.

Big man Christian Standhardinger and point guard Jayson Castro chipped in 15 points and 13 points, respectively. Calvin Abueva, though, didn’t look like his past self on the worldwide stage, only scoring two points before getting ejected for tossing a headbutt at an opponent. Abueva won’t be suspended against Iraq despite his antics from the last game. The Qataris also lost their opening game to Iraq, 66-75.

He played the entire 40 minutes, scoring 16 points, grabbing eight boards and providing three assists.