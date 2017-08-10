Phyllis Francis pulls upset to capture 400m at worlds

Francis stole in to take the World title, after Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo lost her footing in the final metres of the home straight, with the finish line in sight.

Bahamian Miller-Uibo, who famously dived over the line to pip Felix to Olympic gold previous year, was clear with less than 20 metres left but as she exhausted and tied up she tripped on her own foot, stumbling nearly to a standstill as her rivals stormed past.

Coming into the evening’s final, World Junior champion Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain recorded the unlikely feat of being the fastest athlete clocking a new national record time of 50.08, beating defending World champion Allyson Felix in Monday’s semi-final.

“Allyson and Shaunae are fantastic finishers, we are that talented”. Clement, a two-time former champion, finished in 48.52.

“Allyson and Shaunae are awesome finishers but when I went down the home straight I just believed in myself and stayed patient”.

Felix, though she didn’t repeat as world champion, bagged her 14th career world championships medal, tying the record shared by Usain Bolt and Merlene Ottey.

The 25-year-old clocked a personal best of 49.92 seconds for the gold. “I feel so grateful to still be competing at the top but I’m definitely sad”.

Meanwhile, Botswana’s Isaac Makwala reached the World Championship 200 metres final against all the odds on Wednesday, negotiating a solo heat before coming through his semi-final via the hard inside lane after gaining a reprieve from the IAAF.

“I truly don’t believe it”, he said. It is such an awesome feeling.

It followed silver at her home World Championships in Bejing two years ago, as well as bronze medals in Berlin in 2009 and Moscow in 2013.

China’s first gold of the championships was claimed in the women’s shot put by Lijao Gong who threw 19.94m. “Of course, the rain affected the competition and that is the reason we didn’t go past 20 metres”. Nick Miller is being quietly talked about as a potential podium prospect in the men’s hammer and he looked the part when he qualified with his first throw of 75.52m. I felt good, I’m in good shape, I just wanted to do myself proud. “It’s great to know my family is here supporting”.