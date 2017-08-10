Pink Reveals The Title & Release Date Of 7th LP, ‘Beautiful Trauma’

After the massive success of both “Try” and “Just Give Me A Reason” (and a few Grammy nominations) from her latest album “The Truth About Love“, Pink chose to join forces with performing artist City and Colour.

“What about us? What about all the times you said you had the answers?” “My single comes out today “what About Us” and my new album ‘Beautiful Trauma’ comes out October 13th”, the Instagram photo caption reads.

Pink’s seventh studio album has a name and a release date!

Pink’s album will also feature songwriting and production input from Max Martin, Shellback, Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff, Julia Michaels, Greg Kurstin and more.

Pink has shared a single from her upcoming album.

Check out the announcement below, where the “Raise Your Glass” singer rocks a bedazzled brassiere and enormous hoop earrings for what’s presumably the cover art. “It’s been a while, and I’m grateful for all the years we’ve had”, she wrote.

Earlier this year, Pink teamed up with Sia and Norwegian songwriting duo Stargate for the track “Waterfall”.

The love and support of Pink’s new single immediately began pouring in from fans on social media, and the singer took to Twitter Thursday morning, August 10, to respond to several messages with grateful strings of emojis. The world has changed a lot in those five years, and P!nk has suggested she’s primed to address life in the new political climate in her new material.

“After four years, it’s always a little nerve wracking to start it up again”.