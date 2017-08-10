Pliskova ready for challenge of holding on to World No.1 spot

Pliskova became the World No. 1 when Great Britain’s Johanna Konta defeated Romania’s Simona Halep in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

Halep, now ranked second and the defending Rogers Cup champion, defeated Slovakia’s Magdalena Rybarikova 6-3, 6-4, in one of the day’s late matches.

“We’ve known each other since we were five and six years old so there are no secrets out there”, said Wozniacki, who will now face Pliskova for a place in the semi-finals.

Ekaterina Makarova of Russian Federation knocked off seventh-seeded Konta 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3; Czech Lucie Safarova scored a 6-2, 6-4 victory over 11th-seeded Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia 6-2, 6-4; and Sloane Stephens of the United States pulled off her second straight impressive victory, ousting 14th-seeded Czech Petra Kvitova 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-2. Williams, the runner-up at the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year, hadn’t won in the Canadian city until she beat Irina-Camelia Begu in the first round on Monday. “But it was enough and so another chance tomorrow to improve”.

Wozniacki, who beat home favorite Naomi Osaka in the final a year ago, has put in a strong season to date and will certainly be one of the favorites, though faces tough challenges from the likes of Pliskova, the most consistent player this season, and Muguruza, who has seemingly found her best form. She won the point when 73 % of trade, with his first ball of service.

Svetlana Kuznetsova, seeded eighth, is also on her way home having gone down 6-4 7-5 to 18-year-old American Catherine Bellis while Sloane Stephens knocked out 2012 victor Petra Kvitova 7-6 (7/4) 3-6 6-2.

The 19-year-old qualifier, ranked 50th in the world, was giving Pliskova a mighty battle, winning a second set tiebreak, but after being broken to open the third she then called for the trainer and moments later retired trailing 6-2 6-7 (4) 1-0.

“I think I played really well today”, Bellis said following the second career win against a top-10 opponent.

During the changeover Osaka told her coach that she was feeling discomfort and was told to withdraw if the pain persisted and avoid the risk of further injury.

American teenager Catherine Bellis continued her brilliant form on the North American hard courts by taking down eighth seeded Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-4, 7-5 to reach the third round.

Agnieszka Radwanska, who lifted the title in 2014, took just 46 minutes to beat Timea Babos 6-0 6-1 but 11th seed Dominika Cibulkova lost 6-2 6-4 to Lucie Safarova.

In the final match of the night, third-seeded Angelique Kerber advanced with a 6-4, 7-6 (5) win over Croatian qualifier Donna Vekic, who beat Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard in the first round.