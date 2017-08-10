Police close I-75 in Monroe Co. for gunman in vehicle

The slow moving auto chase went southbound on I-75 before the man stopped and barricaded himself in the vehicle with some weapons. At some point, officers chose to terminate the chase and put out an alert for other departments. That pursuit came to a climax on I-75 in Monroe County early Thursday morning. A short time later, the suspect crashed near Gaynier Road, just past the weigh station.

State police announced about noon Thursday that a suicidal man who caused a barricaded-gunman standoff and closed Interstate 75 in Monroe County’s Erie Township near the OH border was taken into custody without injury.

State police say that during the chase the man used Facebook live to make threats toward officers and was believed to have a gun.

The situation is active with multiple law enforcement on the scene. “We’ll try to talk him out of this peacefully”.

I-75 has been closed for hours in Monroe County, between Luna Pier and South Otter Creek.

All travelers are advised to avoid the area.