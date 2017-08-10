Polls show plunging popular support for Trump

Only 24 percent of Americans in the CNN poll said they “strongly” approve of Trump, down from 30 percent in March.

“As of Friday, Donald Trump is on a 17-day vacation at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J. He’s there to relax after months of grueling golf at Mar-a-Lago”, said Colbert.

During an appearance on ABC News’s This Week on Sunday، White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway said the president’s approval ratings could use a boost.”His approval rating among Republicans and conservatives and Trump voters is down slightly،” Conway said. Forty-eight percent of respondents support cutting immigration in half over the next decade, compared to 39 percent who oppose it, the poll finds.

An Investors Business Daily poll released on Monday night shows that Trump’s approval among Republicans has dropped from above 80 percent to 71 percent in August.

This marks only the second time in which a president’s approval rating has dipped below 50 percent this soon after taking office since modern polling began. Just 13 percent of Republicans and six percent of non-college educated whites trust all or nearly all of what they hear from the administration; most respondents from each group said they trust “just some” of what the White House says (41 percent and 45 percent, respectively, gave this answer). His approval rating slid 6 percentage points since February, it found.

But both polls actually reinforce the idea that Trump’s support among the base is in decline.

Kelly, who served as secretary of homeland security until Trump tapped him for chief of staff, made overtures to Democratic congressional leaders Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) and Sen. And they’re going to view him as just another failed politician.

The perception that the president will bring change is also dimming, with only 43% assessing Trump will make changes to the U.S., or 48% lower in April.

The White House officials claim that the report was biased and they receive a collection of television news package but furthermore stressed that it was not limited to all positive feedback. “On top of this, the daily dose of insinuations from the media regarding collusion with Russian Federation also help to explain the low approval rating“.

Thirty percent of all respondents said they don’t trust any information they hear from the White House.

Kasich, who ran against Trump in the 2016 presidential campaign, also fares well against Vice President Pence in a primary matchup in the Granite State.