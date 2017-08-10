Powerball: Did you win a slice of the jackpot?

The Powerball numbers drawn at Florida’s state lottery headquarters Wednesday were 12, 30, 36, 47, and 62, with a Powerball number of 9. This is the sixth largest jackpot in the game’s history.

TxLottery.org reports the $1,000,000 ticket was sold at the Heights Food Mart at 130 Heights Boulevard.

According to S.C. lotto officials, more than 24,000 players won prizes in SC last night-but just matching the red Powerball wins $4.

Nobody matched all six numbers for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, so the jackpot for Saturday will increase to more than $350 million, according to Kansas Lottery officials. That money would be dispersed over 29 years.

The jackpot for Saturday, August 12, 2017, will climb to $356 million, with a cash option of $224 million, potentially the 21st largest in USA lottery history. In the seven years since all USA lotteries began selling both Powerball and Mega Millions tickets, both games have never offered prizes so large at the same time. The cash option for that jackpot rings up at $238.3 million.