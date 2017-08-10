Proposal To Make ‘Vande Mataram’ Must In Mumbai Municipal Schools Cleared

The BMC today cleared a proposal by a BJP corporator who wanted “Vande Mataram” to be made mandatory in all civic schools in Mumbai.

Mumbai Mayor, Vishwanath Mahadeshwar said the notice of motion to make singing of “Vande Mataram” in all BMC run school will soon be sent to the state government and after a final decision, it will be implemented. The corporator from the P South ward, Sandeep Patel, had filed a notice of motion demanding that all students at civic schools sing Vande Mataram at least twice a week on campus, reported DNA. Patel has also demanded that the national song be sung before all BMC committee meetings.

“To instill a sense of patriotism among the youth, they need to remember the period of the freedom struggle”, he had told the daily.

Later, Samajwadi Party corporators walked out from the civic general body while a Congress corporator claimed that the civic body did not have the power to discuss such matters.

Congress corporator and opposition leader Ravi Raja said that a similar proposal was introduced in the corporation in 2004 but rejected by the then civic chief. The Madras High Court ruling had triggered a political slugfest in the Maharashtra Legislature, with a BJP MLA demanding its implementation in schools and colleges of the state, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Samajwadi Party MLAs strongly opposing the proposal.

The proposal was passed exactly a year after the BMC passed another controversial proposal to make yoga and surya namaskar mandatory in civic schools. In case of a motion moved by the corporation, the civic administration looks at its feasibility and sends a reply to the corporation. A senior civic official from the education department said that the administration was not in favour of backing the proposal. Vande Mataram can be appropriately described as a symbol, which united people of India from different regions, different religions and different faiths, and inspired them to come together for the common cause of Mother India, he added.