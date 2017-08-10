Prudential to merge insurance and asset management arms forming M&G Prudential

“This will enable us to increase our growth prospects by providing better outcomes for our millions of customer”, said Wells.

The combined M&G Prudential business manages 332 billion pounds ($430 billion) in assets for over 6 million customers, Prudential said.

Ahead of the announcement, Prudential was confronted with speculation that it was considering getting rid of its United Kingdom business to focus on its more profitable Asia division following reports that it has put £10bn of its £45bn United Kingdom annuities back book up for sale.

Prudential did not say whether there would be job losses as a result of the move.

Prudential (LON:PRU) is planning to merge its two big United Kingdom businesses into a single entity, the blue-chip insurer has said. “We have achieved our objective of generating over £10 billion of Group cumulative free surplus between 1 January 2014 and 31 December 2017 six months early and we remain on track to achieve the remaining Asia-focused objectives by the end of this year”.

Prudential bought M&G for £1.9bn in 1999 but its asset manager, which launched Britain’s first unit trust in 1935, has historically been run independently of the insurer.

In the United Kingdom, operating profits edged 1 per cent higher to £480m, despite a 22 per cent surge in life retail sales to £721m.

Prudential said it would pay an interim dividend of 14.5 pence per share, up 12 percent and in line with forecasts.

It also improved its capital position, acknowledging that global economic conditions “remain uncertain and markets remain volatile”.

Group Solvency II surplus was estimated at £12.9 billion, equivalent to a ratio of 202 per cent.

Mr Connolly said: “We are seeing ongoing consolidation among asset management companies and this is likely to continue as we have downward pressure on fund charges, which will increase the importance of having economies of scale”.

Eamonn Flanagan, an analyst at Shore Capital which has a buy rating on the stock, said the merger made “enormous sense”, allowing Prudential to cut costs and deliver a unified service.

Mr Hollands said: “The market is developing towards the creation of a small cluster of super-groups that have both broad manufacturing capabilities across asset classes and significant distribution”.

For around a decade City onlookers have questioned whether Prudential should split itself between its mature European operations and its fast-growing Asian division.

Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management are merging next week to form a 670 billion pound active manager.

Hyett said while there is no need to get rid of the United Kingdom business, today’s move would make it a lot simpler.