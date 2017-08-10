Putin projection appears on Trump SoHo: ‘Happy to help, bro’

That is, until they came across Donald Drumpf’s luxury hotel in SoHo, and it was emblazoned with images and slander worthy of such a corrupt individual.

The outer walls of Trump SoHo Hotel got a temporary redesign as local activists beamed images of Russian President Vladimir Putin onto the building during a projection protest Monday night.

Actors wearing military-like uniforms appeared to be standing at attention in front of the hotel.

Igor Volsky, deputy director of Cap Action, said on Twitter that Robin Bell, a video journalist based in Washington, D.C., was responsible for the display.

The most recent graphic intervention read “Happy to help, bro”.

The anti-Trump activists pulled off the stunt at the luxe hotel on the corner of Varick and Spring streets and broadcast it on social media.

A second projection, also written across a Russian flag, read “Follow the money”, alluding to the US special counsel’s current investigation into money laundering that may have occurred during the Trump Hotel’s development.

The protest comes just days after special counsel Robert Mueller impaneled a grand jury in the FBI’s investigation into potential ties between Russian Federation and the Trump campaign.

Though no one was arrested Monday, according the the New York Daily News, it seems very likely it’s only a matter of time before Bell rings Trump again.