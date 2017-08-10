Race for star power: Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth may attend DMK event

Superstars Rajanikanth and Kamal Haasan shared stage at an event organised by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) today.

As the two superstars of Tamil movies, Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan attend the 75th anniversary of DMK mouthpiece, Tamil Daily Murasoli, the celebrities once again fuelled the speculations of them joining politics. According to media reports, Kamal Haasan is expected to speak at the ceremony.

The DMK released a souvenir to commemorate the occasion and greetings of several national leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul have been incorporated in it. But he recounted how in 1983, DMK chief Karunanidhi had sent him a telegram asking why doesn’t he join the DMK.

However, on second thoughts I realised that it was a big opportunity and made a decision to not let it go, Haasan said. “Tamil Nadu is now witnessing a new era”, added Kamal Haasan.

The presence of Rajinikanth and Haasan, if they attend the event, bears significance after both the legendary actors have hinted about entering politics.

“I have not denied it”.

Rajinikanth, who may enter politics, was seated along with other dignitaries. I have a profession, work, duty and so do you. “Let us face the war when it comes”, he had said.

The Tamil actor, who has taken on the AIADMK-led Tamil Nadu government on corruption issue, said, “Initially, I thought of being a participant in the DMK event rather than opting to share the dais and address the gathering so that I do not get caught in controversies”.

“He is into acting. does not know about politics”.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami had challenged him to join politics.

“Without naming anyone in his Twitter post, the actor said that those “behind power” and those who forget their responsibility by accepting money” were threatening action against him for tax evasion. He said that it is the duty of a responsible citizen to question the government on corruption.