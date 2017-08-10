Rams, Chargers players get into 2 skirmishes during Irvine practice

One of the perks behind the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers now playing together in the same city is situations like Wednesday in which the two teams are able to participate in a joint practice to help prepare for the 2017 National Football League season.

Apparently the Chargers even got into it with some vocal Rams fans who were heckling them from the sideline. “I’m from Stockton and my Stockton came out”, Trumaine said after the fight.

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen, recently out of knee surgery, then body slammed Robey-Coleman while several other Chargers players converged around the two.

Robey-Coleman and Gaines were involved in another fight, this one involving Chargers defensive end Chris McCain during a special-teams drill.

For the second time in five days, the two teams competed against each other. Both open their respective preseasons this weekend. “Just like he thinks he shouldn’t take anything from me, I felt the same way”.

“Guys are great competitors”, Rams head coach Sean McVay said. Chargers Coach Anthony Lynn decided that was enough, and he yanked McCain off the field. “We’ll try to be mindful of those things moving forward”. “We weren’t gonna fight all day”.

One year after the Rams made the big move from St. Louis to Los Angeles, the Chargers did the same thing during the offseason, as the two teams will eventually be sharing the $2.6 billion stadium in Inglewood that’s now being built at the moment. “Fortunately nobody got hurt as a result of it”.