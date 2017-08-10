Ready to join Hurriyat, but have to understand Geelani first

Congress MLA from Bandipora, Usman Majeed, was a militant before he turned to fight against them and became a legislator.

According to Kashmir Media Service, while addressing a press conference in Srinagar, today, Er Rasheed said that he had taken the decision to this effect in response to a call made by Syed Ali Gilani to the pro-India parties to join the Hurriyat.

He said that he will only join the Hurriyat if both the Hurriyat leaders and the AIP can come to a common ground. Rashid was in 2006 accused of being the spokesman of JeM and he fought the case at a Srinagar court and was acquitted of the charges in 2012. Inam went to meet Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz on Thursday to discuss the possibility of Rashid joining the separatist outfit, but he said “the authorities didn’t allow me to meet Mirwaiz”.

“The MLA Langate disclosed that during last eight years he has met Geelani on frequent occasions”. “He had said separatist leadership and I are on the same page regarding the right to self-determination”, he said. He is also referred as the firebrand lawmaker of Jammu and Kashmir. He is now MLA from Langate and patron of Awami Itihad Party.

He said let all the stakeholders work for a resolution of Kashmir issue and block New Delhi’s nefarious efforts aimed at changing the demography of the state by tinkering Article 35-A.

“I would love to join Hurriyat the way Geelani wants subject to the condition that we will discuss what is their vision and will share our own ideas”, he said. It can not be fought individually by Farooq, Mehbooba, Geelani, Mirwaiz or Mohammad Yasin Malik or me.

A poster child of controversies Rashid would often praise Geelani and Mirwaiz in the Assembly, when others accused him of reneging on his oath to abide by the Indian Constitution.

Appealing to former chief Minister and working president of main opposition party National Conference (NC) appealed Omar Abdullah not to carry out personal attacks on Mr Geelani and others, Er Rashid said this was not time to blame each. “We will fight tooth and nail to protect the Article”, he added.

Rashid said he is not making the offer under any duress or pressure.