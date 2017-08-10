Real Madrid 2-1 Manchester United — Highlights and Interviews

Casemiro’s borderline offside strike put Madrid ahead midway through the first half, with the double Champions League holders’ dominance rewarded just after the break through a superb finish by Isco after a one-two with reported United target Gareth Bale.

Manchester United continued to battle and finally was rewarded when a powerful blast off the foot of Nemanja Matic ricocheted off diving net minder Keylor Navas and directly to Romelu Lukaku, who slotted the ball home from close range in the 62nd minute.

“We did very good work, again”, Zidane said.

But United struggled against the continent’s best, particularly in the first half, as Madrid controlled the tempo with their crisp and purposeful passing.

“Today was an nearly ideal match, and the first half was spectacular”. Both the teams are looking to start their season with a win tonight.

“It is all down to hard work. It is a team which remains hungry”.

Manchester United were outclassed as Spanish and European champions Real Madrid retained the Uefa Super Cup with victory in a sweltering Skopje.

"Aside from the final minutes, we had a great game".

Real were reportedly closing in on signing the French teenager, and Bale was seen as the most vulnerable of Madrid’s attackers to make way, per James Ducker in the Telegraph.

“It’s very important for us that our strikers score goals“, the midfielder told MUTV.

“I am happy with many things of the performance. He is improving all the time”.

“We are here: him, me and all the other players, and all the fans are here for tomorrow’s match only”.

“I’m going to fight for them”.

Zidane, whose side scored in their last 66 games in all competitions, added: “We know that every game will be more hard and we’ll come up against very good opposition throughout the season. We’re building a winning group and we’re showing that”. “I tried to hit it and thankfully it went well”.

‘Jose’s a great manager, he’s done everything in football, he knows what he’s doing and I’m sure he’s building a great team for what he hopes to achieve there. Hopefully we win everything possible. They’re a powerful side with big aspirations.