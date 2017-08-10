Real Madrid remain hungry for titles after win over Manchester United

“The midfield players of Real Madrid there are only one, there are no replicas”, he said.

It suggests the Red Devils have used the ball almost as effectively, if not more than Zinedine Zidane’s all-conquering Real Madrid – with a set of players not nearly as experienced at the highest level.

Isco was handed a starting place in Zidane’s side for the match against United in Skopje on Tuesday, and he bagged the second goal in the eventual 2-1 win over the UEFA Europa League holders to give his team the ideal start to their 2017/18 campaign. Neymar Jr. became the most expensive transfer in the history of the sport last week, as his move to Paris-Saint Germain was completed. Zidane, meanwhile, has perhaps the strongest squad in football at his disposal, even after the departures of James Rodriguez, Pepe, Alvaro Morata and Danilo. The reason for Modrić’s ban: he was sent off in the 89th minute of the second leg of the 2014 Spanish Super Cup against Atletico Madrid. It’s also worth noting that Real Madrid did not call upon forward Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday, going with Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale as its main attacking options.

“No replicas of Modric, Toni Kroos, Isco, no replicas of Casemiro, so they are really solid and the way they move the ball makes it hard”.

The Super Cup pitches the previous season’s Champions League winners against the Europa League holders.

Modric will be free to return for the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday. He has not been afforded that opportunity from kickoff since the 2-3 Liga loss in Camp Nou last April. A win in his first El Clasico as coach ended Luis Enrique’s then record-breaking 39-match unbeaten run, but during 2016/17 only a late Sergio Ramos header stopped the Catalans doing the double over them. It may be “just” the Super Cup but both sides will again approach it as a marker for the greater prizes to be contested in 2017-18.