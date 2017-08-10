Reliance Communications offers unlimited calls, data benefits and more at Rs 299

To counter Reliance Jio’s disruptive offers, Anil Ambani-led Reliance Communications (RCom) announced a new plan for all its users. The teaser confirms that the Rs. 299 plan for RCom users will offer unlimited calls, texts, and data.

After taking the telecom market by storm with its Jio Telecom Service, Reliance Communications Ltd (RCOM) is going to launch its keenly-awaited JioFiber for providing ultra-speed broadband services to Indian customers. However, there are no details available on the new plan. Other telecom operators such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone are also offering 4G data plans and unlimited calling at lowest rates. RCom subscribers can visit the Eshop.com to avail the new offer. Starting at Rs 299 monthly rental.”Last week RCom came up with a new offer at Rs 5199 for the whole year”.

Currently, Reliance Jio is offering number of plans to its subscribers like Rs 399 plan in which you get unlimited calling and 1 GB data per day for 84 days and similarly Airtel has Rs 399 plan and the user gets unlimited calling and data for 84 days. Offers for the Wi-Pod dongle was pegged at Rs 3,200 for 365 days of validity.

RCom has in the past blamed “freebies” offered by a new telecom operator – an apparent reference Reliance Jio run by his elder brother Mukesh Ambani- for woes of the telecom sector.

In July, Jio came up with plans, including one that extends the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer benefits by another 84 days. The scheme seems to be identical to the offer of Reliance for its recently released Jio Feature Phones.