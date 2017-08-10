Review board splits on fatal police shooting

The Citizens Review Board split 4-4 after reviewing the internal police probe, so won’t ask the police department to reverse its finding.

The Citizens Review Board (CRB) in Charlotte announced a split decision Thursday afternoon after holding an evidentiary hearing into the Keith Lamont Scott case. His death touched off two days of sometimes violent demonstrations that left another man dead and resulted in extensive property damage.

In a vote on whether Putney erred, the board was split, 4-4.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the shooting by Officer Brentley Vinson was justified. “We are still looking into the likelihood of success in a civil lawsuit”.

An attorney for the CRB said “less than 10” witnesses appeared before the board members.

The board, established in 1997, lacks the authority to enforce its decisions. The board will instead issue confidential recommendations for policy changes at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

In June, the board said it found a potential unspecified error in the department’s decision. Those were not disclosed because they involve personnel. The board was hearing closing statements Thursday before starting deliberations. D’Elosua said the department would consider any recommendations.

Officer Brentley Vinson killed Scott outside a University City apartment complex in September, sparking days of protests and dozens of arrests in the city. But its lack of independent power has led to frustration, especially in Charlotte’s black community.

In his November 30 announcement that the shooting was lawful, Murray stressed that his review did not address police tactics, or whether officers properly followed department procedures.