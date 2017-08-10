Riz Ahmed in talks to join Spider-Man spin-off Venom

Recent news from Variety suggests that the ensemble for the first film as part of Sony’s Marvel Universe, Venom, is beginning to take shape.

Riz Ahmed is set to join Tom Hardy in upcoming Spider-Man spin-off film Venom.

After conquering the Star Wars universe with Rogue One late previous year, Riz Ahmed is looking to flex his superhero muscles by joining Tom Hardy in the forthcoming Venom movie.

While details on Ahmed’s role have not yet been revealed, sources say that he’ll be playing a popular Marvel Comics character.

Venom, to be directed by Ruben Fleischer, is slated to open in October 2018. Ahmed also received an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination for the latter.

Ben Reiley’s appearance would usher in a version of Spider-Man that Sony could use separately from Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, and it would give Venom a hero to pit himself against. It was also an added factor that Hardy is a “huge fan” of the Marvel comic villain. Though there has been some confusion as to what relationship the film will have to Homecoming, and by extension the Marvel Cinematic Universe, producer Amy Pascal recently clarified that Venom (and fellow spinoff Silver and Black) are not directly connected to the MCU or the current incarnation of Spider-Man. Fleischer is also now developing a sequel to “Zombieland“. This has put to rest speculations that the web slinger would perhaps be involved in the film.

Venom actually appeared already in the big-screen as one of the villains in Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man 3”. Once attached, the host will be endowed with enhanced powers and in the case of humans, will live a dual-life.