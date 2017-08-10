RNZAF confirms military exercise in threatened Guam

The tiny US territory of Guam feels a strong sense of patriotism and confidence in the American military.

The announcement Thursday warned that the North is finalizing a plan to fire four of its Hwasong-12 missiles over Japan and into waters around the tiny island, which hosts 7,000 USA military personnel on two main bases and has a population of 160,000.

The people of Guam woke up Thursday to another pointed threat from Pyongyang, which vowed to complete a plan to attack waters near the island by mid-August – adding a timeline to a threat from a day earlier that North Korea would create an “enveloping fire” around Guam.

The U.S. dispatched two B-1Bs late last month in response to the North’s test-firing of another intercontinental ballistic missile. The military presence on the island has injected money into Guam’s economy and is welcomed, even celebrated, by many residents.

The U.S. keeps a Naval base and Coast Guard station in the south, and an Air Force base in the north that saw heavy use during the Vietnam War.

The possibility of a nuclear confrontation is considered remote but global alarm has been escalating in recent days.

The National Security Council (NSC) of the South Korean presidential office has urged North Korea to stop heightening tension on the Korean Peninsula.

Guam was claimed by Spain in 1565 and became a US territory in 1898 during the Spanish-American War.

North Korea said it mastered a crucial technology needed to strike the United States with a nuclear missile. Taking it a step further, Japan’s Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera told parliament a missile attack on the USA territory would be a Japanese national emergency because it would threaten Japan’s existence as a nation.

The U.S. military has said it plans to increase its presence on Guam and will move thousands of U.S. Marines now stationed in Japan to the island between 2024 and 2028.

Defense Secretary James Mattis warns North Korea will “lose any conflict it initiates”. As of 2014, according to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam held “the largest munitions stockpile in the world” – stored in igloos “deep [in] the jungle, surrounded by brown tree snakes and wild boar”.

Guam is about 2,100 miles (3,380 kilometers) southeast of Pyongyang and 3,800 miles (6,115 kilometers) west of Honolulu in the Pacific Ocean.

Guam serves as a launching pad for the US military. Residents do not pay US income taxes or vote in the general election for USA president.

Guam lies about 2,100 miles (3,400 kilometers) from the Korean Peninsula, and it’s extremely unlikely Kim’s government would risk annihilation with a pre-emptive attack on USA citizens.

A Korean People’s Army spokesman said in a statement carried by state-run KCNA news agency the plan would be put into practice at any moment once leader Kim Jong Un makes a decision.

Over the past 400 years, Guam has been ruled by Spain, the U.S. and Japan.

In 2013, the Army sent a missile defense system to Guam called Terminal High Altitude Area Defense or THAAD.