Robert Pattinson Used to Go to Extreme Measures to Avoid Paparazzi

So it came as quite a shock to him that he was not once recognized while filming his latest picture “Good Time” on the streets of NY. The former Twilight star’s comments come after he made headlines this week, trying to clear up a bad joke about him pleasuring a dog for a movie. Instead, Pattinson chose to go the indie route and work with different directors on unique and original scripts.

“I want to be misunderstood”. This was special.” Pattinson also feels he grew as an actor thanks to this film: “I think I’m more confident now; this was a challenging role and I learned a lot about my abilities as an actor. People were like, ‘It’s fine, who cares?

During the height of Twilight’s fame, Pattinson, 31, would ride in the trunks of cars and trade outfits with his friends to avoid being spotted by paparazzi.

Pattinson explains that as the fame continued and the paparazzi refused to leave him alone, he persisted in making sure they exhausted of him.

Out of the limelight: Affirming acting as his central focus, he continued: “I want to disappear into a role”. It worked after a while. “They’re just like, ‘Oh, the guy is just a hassle, ‘” Robert explained. “There are ways to disappear, like, fairly easily”, he said. But you have to be living a quite odd life. “People are always changing, and the more you put something down in print, people form opinions and they’re constantly creating who they think you are”. Taking place over the course of a single, twisty evening, the movie feels like a grittier, uglier, contemporary version of Martin Scorsese’s After Hours, only it’s not the coked-up 80’s amping up the pace, it’s Pattinson’s manic, insane eyes, his even crazier choppy, bleached hair, and the greased wheel of his crazed mind scheming the next move. While filming his movie “The Rover” in a very small town in Australia, Pattinson felt so liberated to be able to pee in public without fearing the repercussions. “I see everything as a blockbuster, you hope it will be a blockbuster, you hope at least someone will see it, but you never know”, he added.