Ronda Rousey is reportedly training for a career change

That would be a huge draw for WWE, and based on the situation where they “lent” Brock Lesnar to the UFC so he could face Mark Hunt at UFC 200 last summer, it certainly isn’t a far-fetched possibility in that regard.

According to the site, Ronda Rousey talked to WWE officials at the Mae Young Classic and expressed interest in joining the company for a run.

Rousey (12-2 record in MMA) was a pioneer for women’s mixed martial arts as it was her who convinced White to introduce women’s divisions in the UFC back in 2013, with him previously stating that it would never happen.

Since then, Rousey has taken a hiatus from MMA, following her loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. Kendrick was tasked with helping Eva Marie improve, although we’re not sure he wants that one on his résumé. With her UFC career appearing to be over, it makes sense that Rousey, who has already appeared in the ring at a 2015 WrestleMania event, might look into a stint with the WWE.

It seems that the rumours are nearly confirmed, as reports are stating that Rousey has been training alongside 205 Live star and former Cruiserweight Champion, THE Brian Kendrick.

Rousey has remained tight-lipped in her time away from the sport, leaving it to those close to her to speculate on what she might focus on in her future.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross also weighed in on this subject recently and said that he expected Rousey to appear at a WrestleMania someday.

The social media of Rousey’s fiancee, UFC heavyweight Travis Browne, hinted at a big announcement from Rousey on her new website, RondaRousey.com, when it goes live and judging by the reports, it could well be that she’s set to join the WWE roster.

“It’s too great an opportunity for her to pass up and WWE to pass up”. The photog asked Ross about the chance of Ronda Rousey being the biggest female star in WWE history.

Rousey herself has said in the past that she would “love to have the chance to be the Divas world champion”, referring to the WWE’s female wrestlers. What with Kendrick being somewhat of an expert in ring psychology, I’d say he’s the ideal trainer to reprogram Rousey’s wrestling style to suit sports-entertainment as opposed to legitimate competition.