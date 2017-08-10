Rory McIlroy says he is spoilt for choice over potential new caddie

I feel good. My body feels great.

“My form is better coming into this event than it was going into The Open obviously coming off the back of a couple of missed cuts”. The reigning Asian Tour number one fired a sparkling 63 in the penultimate round before finishing tied 10th place following a final round 73 at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational last week.

The cool-under-pressure Texan, who turned 24 two weeks ago, said on the eve of Thursday’s start of the PGA Championship that he is “free-rolling” and feeling no extra stress at Quail Hollow. Spieth added the Claret Jug at the British Open last month to his 2015 Masters and U.S Open victories. But right now, all eyes are on the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. He also is a two-time PGA Championship victor. As well as Spieth and McIlroy are playing it is Hideki Matsuyama, the phenom from Japan, who rolls into Charlotte with all the momentum. But I think through the latter part of past year, I got a little bit burnt out.

“Rory is a guy who is very hard if you come into a one-on-one type situation no matter where it is, and especially in majors, because he’s not afraid to hit the shot”, Spieth said. So, no, I just want to go out there and play well this week.

“This is going to be one of the most challenging tracks I think that we’ve played”, said Spieth, whose best finish in the US PGA is second in 2015.

“The golf course is in spectacular shape and we’ll see what happens here the next four days”, Bevacqua said. But there are many others clamoring to fill that role permanently, as McIlroy confirmed to reporters at Quail Hollow.

“I’ve always been a feel player”.

The British Open delivered all the excitement we were anticipating as Jordan Spieth made one of the greatest bogeys of all-time en route to winning his first Open Championship.

McIlroy won four majors by the time he was 25 and probably felt a bit like Spieth does now, but the subsequent three years have taught him otherwise.

He loves the course, is a two-time victor of the PGA, and has a real motivation to stop Jordan Spieth from surpassing him as golf's best player. We had a lot of good friends there and family and it was a wonderful day and we'll cherish it for the rest of our lives.