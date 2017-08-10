Rough sleeping set for steep rise, Crisis warns

New analysis “Homelessness projections: Core homelessness in Great Britain”, undertaken by Heriot-Watt University on behalf of Crisis, has underlined the severity of the housing crisis, as it predicts that homelessness was set to soar over the next 10 years.

The charity warned that unless something was done to solve the problem, the most acute forms of homelessness were likely to keep growing.

The report says that at any one point previous year, an estimated 236,000 people were experiencing a form of homelessness in Britain, including 50,000 children.

The report said the biggest rise will be for those placed by a council in unsuitable accommodation, such as bed and breakfasts, with the total expected to rise from 19,300 to 117,500.

“The problem is only going to get worse with every year that passes”, said Crisis chief executive Jon Sparkes.

The majority of those affected are sofa surfers, with 68,300 families sleeping on people’s couches.

However, the report found that a 60 percent increase in new housing could reduce homelessness by 19 percent by 2036, while increased prevention work could reduce levels by 34 percent in the same period.

Sparkes added that regardless of what happens in people’s lives, whatever difficulties they face or choices they make, no one should ever have to face homelessness.

As a result, the The Local Government Association say housing homeless people has become “unsustainable” and have echoed calls for the government to do more. With the right support at the right time, it doesn’t need to be inevitable.

“Now is the time for action and we look forward to working with the Scottish Government to find solutions and bring these forecasts down”.

The Welsh Government has pledged a number of initiatives to tackle people becoming homeless in the first place but Crisis wants a plan to “end homelessness for good”.

John Healey, Shadow Secretary of State for Housing, said: “It is a national scandal that in 21 century Britain the number of people experiencing homelessness is spiralling upwards”.

The number of rough sleepers in Scotland is likely to nearly double over the next 25 years due to a national shortage of homes, according to research published on Thursday.

They say there needs to be a system of borrowing for councils so they can invest in affordable housing locally.

“Homelessness has been steadily rising in all its forms since 2010, partly because of the pressures on the housing market but also some of the welfare changes that have come into force over the past few years”.