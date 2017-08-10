RSI 73.47 Alerts: Apollo Global Management, LLC (APO) stock to sell

The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In light of the many issues surrounding this company, we thought it was a good time to take a close look at the numbers in order to form a realistic perspective on the fundamental picture for this stock. Hsbc Public Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO). Their average price target spell out an upbeat performance – a 11% and would give APO a market capitalization of almost $6.13B. The recent price momentum makes it one stock to watch in recent days. Moreover, Gmt Capital Corp has 0.68% invested in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO). The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $3.82B company. MA boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 29.9% in the first quarter. The real estate segment invests in real estate equity for the acquisition and recapitalization of real estate assets, portfolios, platforms and operating companies, and real estate debt, including first mortgage and mezzanine loans, preferred equity and commercial mortgage backed securities. Jefferies maintained the shares of APO in report on Wednesday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.22 per share, with a total value of $22,538,712.00.

On Thursday, July 20th, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 249,968 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.88 per share, with a total value of $866,400.00. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO). Similarly, the company’s last 5 years high P/E ratio is 38.1 and low P/E is 7.47, whereas, the industry’s and sector’s high P/E for the past year is 74.26 and 30.86 respectively and low P/E ratio for the last 5 years is 13.98 for the industry and 11.64 for the Sector.

Apollo Global Management, LLC has a 50 day moving average of 27.30 and a 200 day moving average of 25.16.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect next quarter’s EPS to be $0.62 and the next full year EPS is projected to be $2.86. The firm had revenue of $432.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.29 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 61.50%. For the past 5 years, the company’s revenue has grown 62.9%, while the company’s earnings per share has grown 20.2%.

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The hedge fund run by Mick Hellman held 4.42M shares of the finance company at the end of 2016Q4, valued at $85.58M, down from 5.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share.

Looking forward, the company is expected to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.56%.

Alps Inc reported 0% in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Global Management, LLC (APO) is intriguing when broken down to its core data. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt owns 42,300 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $3,233,000. Capital World Investors owns 6,567,387 shares with a value of $159,719,000. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after buying an additional 652,498 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 4,656.1% in the second quarter. The value of the investment in APO increased from $150,761,000 to $157,051,000 a change of 4.2% since the last quarter. The company’s institutional ownership is monitored at 66.5 percent.

APO has been the subject of a number of other reports.

Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO), stock is trading $29.20 above the 52-week high and has displayed a high EPS growth of 20.20% in last 5 years. Tci Wealth Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) for 4,169 shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday. Apollo Global Management had 45 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

Based on their most recently released notes to investors, 7 analysts have a rating of “buy”, 4 analysts “outperform”, 4 analysts “hold”, 0 analysts “underperform” and 0 analysts “sell”.