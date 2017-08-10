Rudi Garcia: Marseille move does not appeal to Olivier Giroud

Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud is not interested in a return to France, according to Marseille manager Rudi Garcia.

The France worldwide, who scored 12 Premier League goals in 11 starts last season, is valued at around £30 million by the Gunners, according to The Mirror.

It is unclear where Giroud’s future lies, however, we know it will not be Marseille.

But he could find his minutes cut even more this season after Arsenal spent £52m on signing Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon. West Ham United, Borussia Dortmund and Everton have all been credited with an interest in Giroud, while Marseille were believed to be preparing a £25m deal to bring him back to his homeland.

A move to Marseille does look unlikely though, with Garcia not hopeful of being able to secure a deal for the France worldwide.

The European club has been linked with the recruitment of the French worldwide over the summer transfer window, but Garcia has now confirmed that Giroud is not interested. “That’s the problem”, Garcia told L’Equipe.

“It can be understood, when you are the striker of the French (national) team, he’s eventually going to change clubs … this shows that we still have barriers to cross to be completely attractive”.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman is looking to sign a target man before the end of the transfer window and is believed be prioritising Giroud, who has scored 98 goals for Arsenal since arriving at the club in 2012.

One player who is heading to Marseille is Jordan Amavi.