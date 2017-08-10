Russian Federation surveillance aircraft flies over Washington secure airspace

The Russian Air Force plane passed over the US Capitol, Pentagon, Joint Base Andrews, CIA, Camp David, and a secret government bunker called Mount Weather, CNN said.

A Russian military spy jet soared over President Trump’s current hometown of Washington, D.C. and New Jersey Wednesday afternoon, according to reports. According to the treaty guidelines, US airmen are aboard the Russian jet observing when an Open Skies flight occurs.

Meanwhile, a US State Department official confirmed to TASS that the path of the observation flight had been completely agreed by Washington and Moscow.

The fly-over is allowed under a 2002 treaty that allows Russian Federation, the United States and more than 30 other countries to fly short-notice, unarmed flights in each other’s territories. The flights are meant to foster transparency about military activity, reduce mistrust or misunderstandings and help monitor arms control and other agreements. “The aircraft will be large and may fly directly over the U.S. Capitol”, the statement said.

The Capitol Police issued an alert prior to the flight noting that an “authorized low-altitude aircraft” would be passing over without announcing its origins.

The U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency would not confirm the Russian flights, but said a typical mission conducted per the treaty has multiple flights taking place over several days.

The Treaty on Open Skies was signed in 1992 and came into force in 2002.

Senior U.S. intelligence and military officials have expressed concern that Russian Federation is taking advantage of technological advances to violate the spirit of the treaty. “We put together the flight plan and with a few exceptions – safety-wise or weather-wise – they are allowed to fly over pretty much the entire territory”. The main purposes of the open skies regime are to develop transparency, render assistance in monitoring compliance with the existing or future arms control agreements, broaden possibilities for preventing crises and managing crisis situations within the scope of the Organizations for Security and Cooperation in Europe and other relevant global organizations.