Ryan Kent signs long-term Liverpool contract

It was announced on Thursday that Liverpool have brought 20-year-old winger Ryan Kent on board long term with the club, inking an extension that will carry him through the end of what is believed to be the 2022 season.

The 20-year-old, who is yet to make his Premier League debut, featured in seven of the club’s eight pre-season friendly fixtures including games against European giants Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.

Speaking to the club website, Kent said: ‘It’s a big achievement.

On hearing the news, Liverpool fans were quick to congratulate the player and to brag about how good Kent will be in the future.

A player adept at using both feet shown by his ability to take corners on either side, Kent looks set to take his chance in the Liverpool first team this season.

The forward admits he may have to seek first-team football elsewhere on loan, though, but has ambitions of breaking into Klopp’s first team. “I am with a manager here that is willing to play young players and invest his time into my progression as a player”.

Kent has a lot of potential and at such a young age has plenty of time to go on and keep growing to turn into a player of the highest order.

He added: “Committing myself to Liverpool is a very big thing, so I’d like to become a fully-fledged member of the team and become a regular starter”.