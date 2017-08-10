Sadiq Khan Announces New Plans to Boost Connectivity Across London

On Thursday, the Mayor of London’s office announced that mobile connectivity would begin being introduced to the Tube by 2019, letting people make calls and browse the internet while on the move underground.

“Our city is known around the world as a leading technology hub”. The summit is created to help London’s local authorities apply for the government’s Digital Infrastructure funding to help ease the financial burden of making such vast improvements to their constituency.

In support of this, a City Hall summit – the Digital Connectivity Funding Forum – will bring London’s 32 boroughs together to support them in applying for money from the government’s £400m Digital Infrastructure Fund, to coordinate the work of the Not-Spot Team, and to share ideas and best practice on connectivity. “But we also need London’s planners to get behind this work, otherwise our digital ambitions risk being strangled by red tape”.

Wifi already exists on London Underground stations, but when 4G comes in you will never have to tear your attention away from your phone. TfL will issue a formal notice to the industry seeking feedback on how best to use its assets and improve connectivity, while monetising partners’ efforts.

When the new Elizabeth Line launches at the end of 2018, it will have mobile signal from the get-go, but trying to extend this to the Victorian-era tunnels is a major infrastructure challenge, and delays are likely (something Tube passengers are already used to).

David Leam, infrastructure director at London First, said: “Business needs fast and reliable connections across our capital – in the office, for people working from home and when they’re on the move”.

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, announced today a number of efforts to boost digital connectivity across the capital and tackle areas of poor connectivity around London. However, many areas across London suffer from poor digital connections, dubbed “Not-Spots”, with specialist teams now having been appointed to help tackle the problem.