Safe-Haven Currencies Rise as North Korea Tensions Brew

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) – President Donald Trump’s warning North Korea faced “fire and fury” and Pyongyang’s response it was considering an attack on Guam drove investors out of stocks on Wednesday and into the safety of the yen, Swiss franc, gold and government debt.

“We’ve had some competing forces play out over the past 12 hours – the USA dollar was stronger off economic data, but that was quickly reversed with President Trump’s comments about North Korea earlier today (Wednesday)”, said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes.

The euro dipped 0.1 percent to $1.1737 but the single European currency has been slipping this week against the dollar, having hit a more than 2 1/2-year high of $1.1892 on August 2.

The bid for safe havens also pressured the Australian and New Zealand dollars.

The dollar was steady at 110.005 yen after going as low as 109.560 overnight, its weakest in eight weeks. Japan is the world’s biggest creditor country and there is an assumption investors there will repatriate funds in a crisis.

The Swiss franc on Wednesday held near the day’s highs after posting its biggest single-day rise against the euro since the central bank removed its cap on the currency in January 2015. The 10-year German bund yield traded at 0.43 percent while the 10-year USA yield declined to 2.243 percent. MCX Silver was higher by 0.76% at Rs 38,885 per 1 kg.

German and US sovereign bond prices also rose on the fear trade, sending yields lower despite recent strong readings of economic growth. -North Korea tension, though some analysts said gains may be overdone.

The Swiss currency slipped 0.2 percent against the dollar to 0.9655 franc after surging more than 1 percent the previous day.

Oil prices edged higher after a report showed United States refineries processed record amounts of crude in the latest week, eating into inventories, although a surprise jump in gasoline stockpiles limited gains.

Spot gold added 1.2 per cent to US$1,275.60 an ounce.

Gold rose 0.6% to $1,268 (£976) an ounce and platinum gained 0.6% to reach $972.95 an ounce, having hit its highest since April at $979.