Sahara moves SC to hold back Aamby Valley auction

Justice Dipak Misra refused to fix the time for the hearing and told Roy’s counsel that he would consult fellow bench members Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice A.K. Sikri for the same.

In a setback for the Sahara group, the Supreme Court on Thursday rejected its plea to put the Aamby Valley auction on hold.

Mumbai special court while hearing the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) case against Roy, had ordered the Sahara chief to be present before court during each hearing.

He further submitted that the banks term sheet/statement showed that the investment fund firm’s liquid assets were more than sufficient to cover the investment of $1.67 billion in the project.

Roy had moved the top court on Wednesday, seeking to put a hold on the auction process to sell the group’s Rs 34,000-crore worth Aamby Valley property by the official liquidator of the Bombay High Court.

He said that Sahara has been on verge of entering an agreement with a Mauritius-based company to raise money, but for that goal, the auction process has to be postponed for the time being.

It said the group could pursue the negotiation with the investor and the court would pass an order at the appropriate time.

On July 25, the apex court had asked Sahara chief Subrata Roy to deposit Rs 1,500 crore – a part payment of Rs 24,000 crore that two group companies had raised from the investors.

However, it was subject to payment of this sum, the court had said. The apex court had asked the Bombay High Court to act as liquidator in the sale. Sahara has paid Rs 16,000 crore till now. This would include publication of the sale notice of the property and the satisfaction of the KYC (know your customer) norms to be submitted by prospective bidders.

Sahara assured the apex court that it was in the process of repaying the investors, reported The Times of India.

Roy, who has spent nearly two years in jail, has been on parole since May 6 last year. It has been extended since then.