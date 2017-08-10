Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall to retire from politics

The decision by Brad Wall on Thursday to step down as Saskatchewan’s Premier is as expected garnering a lot of reaction.

“On behalf of the Conservative Party and the Official Opposition, I wish Premier Wall and his family all the best as he moves to the next stage of his distinguished career”.

Brad and his government had the leadership and courage to take on serious challenges facing Saskatchewan more than a decade ago and transformed that province from have-not to have status. “And we carry out that work in a Saskatchewan much stronger after a decade of growth”. Wall has shown and the sacrifices he has made while serving our province. Party who is punishing Saskatchewan people for Sask. Our Premier is one of the greatest if not the greatest Premiers to govern any province at any time in our country’s history.

“I’ve always thought that the 10-year mark, should I be so fortunate to serve that long, might be the right time to re-evaluate”.

His record speaks for itself.

Wall says he will stay on until his successor is chosen.

Brad Wall will remain in place until his party, the Saskatchewan Party, to choose a new chief, who will then become prime minister of the province.