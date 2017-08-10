Saudi blockade on Yemen airport killed 10000

The rights group joined 14 other aid organisations that called on warring parties in Yemen to reopen the country’s main airport on Wednesday, saying the year-long closure was hindering the flow of aid and preventing thousands of patients from flying overseas for life-saving treatment. “Beyond airstrikes and cholera, the war in Yemen is devastating Yemeni lives on all fronts”.

“The result is devastating. Thousands of women, men and children who could have been saved lost their lives“. In December, the United Nations estimated that the closure of Sana’a airport had denied 20,000 people access to potentially life-saving healthcare.

Yemen has been engulfed in a violent conflict between the government headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi Shia movement, also known as Ansar Allah, backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

“Yemenis awaiting critical medical treatment overseas now have to find alternative routes to leave the country, which include a 10- to 20-hour drive to other airports, often through areas where active fighting takes place”, the statement said.

The Yemeni Ministry of Health estimated 10,000 people had died because they could not get specialist treatment inside the country, nor could they be flown out to other locations.

“The doctors said that it was risky for him to travel all the way there, that he might die on the way, but it was our only option”.

“We had to pass through many checkpoints, but the journey was too much for my father”.

The Saudi war on Yemen, one of the world’s most impoverished countries, has killed almost 13,000 people and left tens of thousands wounded while displacing millions.

Care International’s Wael Ibrahim, the country director in the Yemen capital Sanaa, described the blockade as “collective punishment for people in Yemen”, ABC News reported. Restrictions on airspace imposed by the Saudi led-coalition led to the closure of Sana’a airport on 9 August 2016.

Aid groups have issued a statement calling on Yemen’s warring parties to reopen the country’s main airport, saying the year-long closure has trapped thousands of sick patients and is stopping vital humanitarian supplies.

According to the NRC’s Hamdan, “Yemen’s public services are crumbling under the pressures of war”.

“It is critical that all channels of domestic and worldwide air movement are reopened so Yemenis can get help, and help can get to Yemenis”.