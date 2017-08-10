Scaramucci: Reporter Who Got Me Fired Is ‘The Linda Tripp of 2017’

Ousted White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci went after the New Yorker reporter who published his vulgar tirade about Trump administration officials, calling him the “Linda Tripp of 2017”. The former White House communications director was the topic of conversation again on Wednesday night, August 10, after he went out of his way to publicly criticize a reporter.

In Washington DC, where both Lizza and Scaramucci were based in July, it is legal to record a phone call without the permission of the other person.

The New York financier had called Lizza “the Linda Tripp of 2017”, in an earlier tweet, adding, “he is up at night not being able to live with himself”.

Former civil servant Tripp is said to have secretly recorded the phone calls between former President Bill Clinton and Lewinsky, who was a White House intern at the time, in 1998.

What’s more, both NY and Washington, DC, are what’s called “one-party consent states” which makes it a crime to record or eavesdrop on a phone conversation unless one party to the conversation consents.

Anthony Scaramucci is apparently still upset about a New Yorker article in which he was quoted tearing into colleagues Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon. But he has aired various grievances against the New Yorker journalist. The Mooch was sacked days after his comments were made public.

Scaramucci’s clumsy historical analogy aside, though, he doesn’t have an argument against Lizza recording the call.

The former communications director later said that while he knew he was on the record with Lizza, “the spirit of it was off”.

Scaramucci will appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert next Monday, the show announced Wednesday.

Ten days later, Scaramucci still isn’t ready to let the Lizza incident die.