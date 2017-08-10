Seal on faces of kids visiting Bhopal jail on Rakhi, probe on

A weird case of human rights violation has landed Madhya Pradesh jail department in deep trouble. The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident and ordered immediate compensation of Rs 10,000 each.

The matter came to light after the photographs of the two children appeared in a section of media.

However, the jail authorities have described the stamping incident as an unintentional act as in the jail, there has been a practice of stamping visitor’s hands at the time of entry.

To ensure that under trials did not walk out of the jail, those entering the premises were stamped on the arm but these two kids were made an exception and stamped on their faces.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, many had visited Bhopal Central Jail to meet the inmates on Monday. Putting seals on the face of children is like a mental harassment for them.

Meanwhile, the MPHRC has served notice to the director general of jails seeking an explanation on this incident within seven days of notice. “We are looking into the matter and will take action accordingly”, said Superintendent of Bhopal Central Jail, Dinesh Kumar Nargave.

In a ray of hope, the Jail minister Kusum Mahdele has said that action would be taken. “The stamping on only two children could be due to a mistake”, said a senior prisons official.