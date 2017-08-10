Sensex trims early losses, down 74 points late morning

The benchmark Sensex plummeted 267 points to hit a one-month low of 31,531 and the Nifty crashed below 9,900 today as investors exited, unnerved by sliding global shares due to stand-off between the United States and North Korea.

Sensex and Nifty opened in red for the fourth consecutive day after market regulator Sebi asked BSE and NSE to halt trading in 331 listed entities who were suspected to be shell companies.

The Sensex has so far touched a high of 31,965.40 points and a low of 31,843.45 points during the intra-day trade.

Stock market closed down for the third session on Wednesday as the Sensex plunged by over 216 points to end below the 32,000-mark.

Market breadth was negative with 514 advances against 1,488 declines. Both the indices crashed more than 5 per cent during the last three sessions.

The Nifty Pharma index fell as much as 2.2 per cent to its lowest in over two months. “Individual stocks also dragged the sentiment on poor June-quarter result show”, Jasani added.

Healthcare, auto and financial stocks lagged.

“Tata Motors’ shares fell over 8 per cent to their lowest in over a year after the company’s 42 per cent rise in June-quarter profit, helped by a one-off gain related to changes to Jaguar Land Rover’s pension plans, failed to please investors”, Desai told IANS. “Stocks in Asia declined with USA equity-index futures and the South Korean currency tumbled as investors took a risk-off approach after the U.S. and North Korea exchanged threats amid escalating tensions between the two nations”. On the other hand, IT index was up 0.61 per cent and TECk 0.21 per cent.

Gainers included Infosys 1.57 per cent, Dr Reddy 1.30 per cent and Heromotoco 1.28 per cent.

Biggest losers in the 30-share index were Tata Motors (6.26%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (1.48%), ICICI Bank (1.22%), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (1.15%), GAIL (India) (1.13%), and NTPC (1.12%).