Seoul’s NSC Calls on Pyongyang to Stop Heightening Tension

Presidential Spokesman Park Soo-hyun said in a media briefing that the NSC sent the message to the North during a two-hour standing committee meeting on Thursday afternoon.

The meeting came hours after Pyongyang repeated its threat to attack the USA territory of Guam with Hwasong-12 ballistic missiles, a plan that, the DPRK military said, was in the “final stages” of development.

During the meeting, the NSC members reached consensus that escalating military tension or military conflict on the peninsula helps no concerned parties.

The Pentagon said on Monday that it was reviewing bilateral ballistic missile guidelines with South Korea that could allow Seoul to have more powerful missiles as tensions with North Korea rise over its missile and nuclear programs.

Still, Park said that efforts to reduce tension and promote peace must continue, and exchanges between cities can be a way to do so.

High-ranking South Korean government officials, including Minister of Foreign Affairs Kang Kyung-hwa, Minister of National Defense Song Yong-moo and Director of National Intelligence Service (NIS) Suh Hoon, however, attended the meeting.

North Korea on Tuesday threatened to turn South Korea into a “sea of fire” in protest against live-fire drills near Yeonpyeong Island. He will then head to China later in the day, said the source.