Set to join Mets on Friday

The Mets drafted Smith No. 13 overall in the 2013 draft expecting him to develop into a plus hitter with plus power. With the addition of Smith, this corner of the infield should be officially locked down. Shortstop Amed Rosario was called up to the big leagues on August 1. Additionally, he’s swatted 16 home runs and plated 76 runners while providing a viable glove at first base.

Las Vegas 51’s infielder Dominic Smith bats on Sunday, May 14, 2017, during a game against Las Vegas at Cashman Field in Las Vegas. After trading away Lucas Duda, the Mets have been playing a couple of guys at first that are out of position, like Wilmer Flores and Neil Walker.

Needless to say, Smith is the first baseman of the future in Flushing.

The team announced Thursday that Smith will be promoted Friday and will be with the team when they travel to Philadelphia. He’s hitting a stout.330/.386/.519 with 34 doubles and 19 home runs in 114 Triple-A games this season, which is still 33 percent better than average when adjusted for the extreme hitting environment in Las Vegas.

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson met with the media prior to Thursday night’s opening game of their series in Philadelphia and shared some news that should make fans very happy.

Granted, offensive numbers in the Pacific Coast League are usually inflated, but Smith’s offensive talent should not be underestimated. “You can want it but when you go up there and if you’re not ready, they’ll send you back down. I feel like when they feel like I’m ready then I’ll go up but I’ve just got to make sure that when I do go up, I do perform and I do play well so I won’t just be back down here”.