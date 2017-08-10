Shahid Plans A Family Vacation During His Daughter’s First Birthday

Shahid Kapoor knows how to fulfill his duties as a loving husband and dotting father. But the Kapoor family does not seem to have booked tickets yet. The happy family was photographed at the airport and looked happy as they took off for the holiday where they will be celebrating their daughter Misha’s birthday. “And we are off”.

Shahid looked dapper in a white pullover and a pair of grey denims, Mira appeared in a black outfit. The family was all smiles at the airport as they left for the vacation.

Shahid Kapoor will be seen as a lead in the historical movie Padmavati” with actress Deepika Padukone and “Befikre’ actor Ranveer Singh which will release next year. The destination though is still not revealed by the actor but we are just waiting for more posts from his side.

Here are pictures of Shahid, Mira and baby Misha at the Mumbai airport. Misha, who was cradled in Mira’s arms, was well-protected from the camera flash. Shahid, 36, also Instagrammed a picture of himself with Mira and Misha at the airport and wrote, “First family vacay”. However, Shahid did not reveal the holiday location. Earlier, the couple was going to organise a grand party for their daughter’s first birthday on August 26, which has now been cancelled.