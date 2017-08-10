Shambhala Festival Issues “Pre-Evacuation Alert” Due to BC Wildfires

A popular electronic music festival in B.C.’s Southern Interior is urging guests to be prepared should a nearby evacuation alert expand to include the festival grounds.

A “pre-evacuation alert” was issued last night by organizers as safety precaution in response to a new 185-acre fire in the McCormick Creek area about 20 kms southwest of the town.

“While this does not now affect the festival, all guests should be prepared for changing conditions”.

The McCormick Creek wildfire is now listed at 75 hectares in size with 20 firefighters, four helicopters, four air tankers and one piece of heavy equipment battling the blaze.

The Shambhala Music Festival said BC Wildﬁre Service is now ﬁghting the ﬁre with considerable force including 20 ﬁreﬁghters, four helicopters, one piece if heavy equipment and four air tankers. An evacuation alert was issued on Wednesday by the Regional District of the Central Kootenay for an area southwest of the festival site. The KRD said Shambhala could be included in an expanded alert or an order if the fire continues to grow.

Organizers advise attendees to discuss with their friends about an early departure in case the situation changes, plan to have a well-rested designated driver throughout the festival, and stay informed. Around 10,000 people attended the event in 2010.

Festival goers are being asked to monitor the Shambhala website, or to download the festival app which can send push notification in the event of an emergency.